Selmor in electrifying performance

BY TENDAI SAUTA

SONGBIRD Selmor Mtukudzi ignited the Usual Place housed at a Harare hotel with an electrifying performance on Saturday night.

She left the audience calling for more after a well-polished act of close to four hours.

Well-choreographed movements and striking vocals from Selmor, her sister Samantha and Elizabeth Dube were complemented by a tight instrumental from husband Tendai Manatsa.

The husband-and-wife combination of Tendai and Selmor has proved to be a force to reckon with, a teamwork now stretching for over a decade.

Before becoming their own brands, Selmor and Tendai were key members of Tanga Wekwa Sando’s Jazz Band at his peak; they were also part of the popular stars group, Pax Afro and the late Oliver Mtukudzi’s Black Spirits.

On Saturday night, Selmor, dressed in a red skirt, entered the stage with a rendition of her late father Tuku’s Seiko which questions the will of God in terms of death.

Her playlist also had her father’s Raki, which speaks to how luck carries some people through life; and Zvine Basa Rei, which brought the audience to the dance floor as Selmor sang that it was immaterial whether or not Manchester United football team wins or loses — a handy joke that eased tension among revellers who support the English Premier League team which is currently not doing well on the pitch.

Other songs that sent many onto the dance floor were Shanda, Tsvitsa, Handiende, Mbodza and Hangasa, among other songs.

Selmor’s Chido dance hugely enthralled the merrymakers who were quickly hooked onto it and did their bit to outshine the songbird and her crew on the dance floor.