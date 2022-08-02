Scott foundation host school football fiesta

BY HENRY MHARA

A charity organization, Scott Foundation will this morning host a schools football fiesta in Mabvuku-Tafara, Harare, which will see local schools competing for prizes.

According to the organizers, four schools namely Mabvuku High School, Tafara High 1, Tafara High 2 and Herentals High will clash for honors in this inaugural tournament.

“All the schools will have both boys and girls teams. In the boys category we will have three age groups, ie the Under 15, Under 17 and Under 20 taking part. For girls we will have the Under 15, 20 and Under age groups, ” Scott Foundation representative Cuthbert Chitima said.

“We are a charity organization that seeks to help the vulnerable people in the community through providing them with basic commodities such as food and toiletries. We have been helping the communities around the country through the provision of food, clothes and blankets. We also felt it prudent to support the school students and youths through football.

We are trying to bring youths together promoting talents and teach them to abstain from engaging in bad behavior such as drug abuse,” the former Caps United chief executive officer added.

This is not the first time that Scott Foundation has been involved with school children.

In June this year, they donated school shoes and stockings to vulnerable pupils at St Columbus Primary and Secondary Schools in Honde Valley.