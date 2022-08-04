SA police arrest more than 130 in gang rape probe

Police in South Africa say more than 130 people have been arrested as part of an investigation into last week’s gang rape at an abandoned mine in Gauteng province.

A group of women were attacked while filming a music video.

Forensic evidence is still being checked and no rape charges have been brought yet.

Most of those arrested have been appearing in court on immigration charges, having allegedly entered South Africa illegally from neighbouring Lesotho.

A protest is taking place at Krugersdorp to the west of Johannesburg, where the attacks took place, calling for more action against illegal mining. – BBC