Mnangagwa meets sect leader at State House

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa on Saturday met one of the country’s top apostolic sect church leaders, Andby Makururu of the Johanne Masowe WeChishanu weAfrica International sect, at State House in Harare.

Mnangagwa has been meeting church leaders and attending religious gatherings to garner support ahead of elections expected next year.

He has been visiting mostly indigenous churches.

At the weekend meeting, Makururu reportedly assured Mnangagwa that his congregants would vote for him.

Makururu recently commandeered his congregants to chant Zanu PF slogans at a church gathering in the eastern border city of Mutare.

Yesterday, he told NewsDay that he was happy to have met Mnangagwa.

“It’s true that I met my President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Saturday at State House. In 2004 and 2008, I once prophesied that one day I was going to meet the President in power in Zimbabwe,” Makururu said.

“I assured him (President Mnangagwa) that he is going to win the 2023 elections. I have assured the President that my church members are going to vote for him. Mnangagwa is the Biblical Moses who came to rescue us from our problems.”

Makururu boasted that his sect (vapostori) commands a huge following in the country.

He said the apostolic sect has 54 church leaders in the country and has branches across the globe.

A fortnight ago, Mnangagwa cancelled his trip to Mutare at the last minute, where he was set to address hundreds of Makururu’s congregants.