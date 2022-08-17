Face masks suspension hailed

BY VANESSA GONYE

HEALTH experts have welcomed a government decision to scrap the mandatory wearing of face masks as COVID-19 cases dwindle.

Wearing face masks was made mandatory in 2020 as government battled to control the spread of the pandemic.

Mashonaland Faculty of the College of Primary Health Care Physicians of Zimbabwe chairperson Enock Mayida said: “The government’s stepped approach on the removal of face masks is commendable. It rewards those who have heeded the clarion call of getting fully vaccinated by the World Health Organisation recommended vaccines, while encouraging those who haven’t to get vaccinated.

“The approach also acknowledges that COVID-19 is still very much a present infection, as the nation is still recording daily cases, and also that infection rates are actually going up in certain regions of the world.”

Statistics show that an estimated 4,7 million people have been fully vaccinated against the pandemic.

Government set a target to vaccinate 10 million of the population to reach herd immunity.

“Once we get to at least 70% of the population vaccinated against COVID-19 infection, then the nation would have achieved herd immunity,” Mayida said.

The country has recorded 256 000 infections and 5 588 COVID-19-related deaths since the pandemic started.

Another health expert, Hamadziripi Dube, said: “There is no longer need for the face mask, especially outside doors because many have been vaccinated. We still encourage people to get vaccinated, that is the reason why people are being followed especially in villages for the vaccination exercise.”