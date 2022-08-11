Emirates appoints new Country Manager for Zimbabwe

Sydney Kawadza

GLOBAL airline, Emirates, has appointed Talal Al Gergawi as its new country manager for Zimbabwe.

Emirates operates daily flights from Harare via Lusaka to Dubai and has flown approximately a million passengers between Harare and Dubai in more than 6 000 flights since 2012.

The airline, which marked its first decade on the route in February this year, has enjoyed brisk business as a result of increased air travel by Zimbabwean traders scouting for merchandise in one of the world’s biggest trading hubs.

Al Gergawi’s appointment came into effect on August 1, 2022, will oversee the airline’s overall business in Zimbabwe, including sales and service functions for the airline’s passenger, cargo, management and airport operations, Emirates revealed in a statement.

“Gergawi served as District Manager – Dhahran & KSA Eastern and will now take over from Mr Nasser Bahlooq.

“He has been with Emirates for seven years serving in several management capacities over the years in Sudan, Cambodia, among other markets,” Emirates said.

“I’m looking forward to joining the Emirates team in Zimbabwe. These are indeed unprecedented times, but Emirates remains committed to delivering innovative products and services and making travel more convenient and enjoyable for its customers across the globe,”Gergawi said of his appointment.

Emirates also announced developments in its commercial team in the Middle East, Far East, Africa, and West Asia in line with the airline’s continuous expansion and accelerated operations.

“The newly appointed commercial leads will each bring their experiences and skills to lead the airline’s development in their respective markets, including growing the customer base, strengthening existing partnerships and identifying opportunities to forge ones,” the airline said.

The Emirates story started in 1985 when it launched operations with just two aircraft and today, it flies the world’s biggest fleets of Airbus A380s and Boeing 777s, offering our customers the comforts of the latest and most efficient wide-body aircraft in the skies.