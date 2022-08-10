Early signs show tight Kenyan presidential election

Preliminary results from Kenya’s presidential election showed a tight race between the two main candidates vying to replace President Uhuru Kenyatta, with citizens praying an announcement of a winner would not unleash violence as in years past.

The Tuesday election is an important test for stability in East Africa’s biggest economy, where two of the last three elections led to bloodshed and disputes over accusations of rigging.

Tuesday’s polls were largely peaceful, although police said they were hunting a legislator who shot dead a rival’s aide outside a polling station. In the northern town of Eldas, where clashes prevented elections on Tuesday, polling stations opened peacefully on Wednesday, election officials said.

The presidential frontrunners, Deputy President William Ruto and veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga, are in a close race, results tabulated by the Kenyan media showed. The winning candidate must get 50% plus one vote.

Outgoing President Kenyatta, who has reached his two-term limit, fell out with Ruto after their re-election in 2017 and has endorsed Odinga.

“We are just praying for peace and a good leader,” said vegetable seller Crispin Wasonga in the capital.

More than 1,200 people were killed after a disputed 2007 poll and more than 100 after the 2017 poll.

MEDIA TALLIES

At 0800 GMT, privately-owned Citizen Television showed Ruto leading with just over 50 percent of the vote and Odinga at 48.5 percent. The privately-owned Nation group had Ruto leading by 51 percent to Odinga’s 48 percent.