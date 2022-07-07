Khulumani FM goes live today

BY STAFF REPORTER

THE Zimbabwe Idai Recovery Project (ZIRP) will launch the Chimanimani FM today in a move that will see the radio station being used to communicate warnings against floods and droughts.

The launch event will be held at Chimanimani FM premises with a public event at The Village Green.

ZIRP is a unique partnership between the World Bank and Nations (UN) agencies to address the disaster recovery needs of Cyclone Idai-affected communities. .

“Honourable Monica Mutsvangwa, Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services and Professor Lidia Arthur Brito, Regional Director and Representative of UNESCO Regional Office for Southern Africa (UNESCO ROSA) will jointly launch Chimanimani FM,” a statement from Unesco reads in part.

“UNESCO ROSA is supporting the establishment of community radio stations as trustworthy sources of early warning communication against floods and drought in Chimanimani, Nyanga, and Chipinge in Manicaland Province in partnership and collaboration with the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services.”