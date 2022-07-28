Dinha shot during armed robbery

BY TAPFUMANEI MUCHABAIWA

NATIONAL Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) chairperson Martin Dinha is undergoing treatment for gunshot wounds at Parirenyatwa Hospitals after he was shot by armed robbers on Tuesday night.

Dinha, a former Mashonaland Central Resident minister, had just arrived from India where he had gone on NRZ business.

Dinha was confronted by the robbers, around 10pm while driving in Greendale.

“I was attacked on Tuesday night by armed men and got injured. I have a bullet in my pelvis and I am awaiting surgery,” Dinha said.

Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“Investigations are still underway and we will advise on any developments. For now, no suspects have been arrested. As police we are treating the matter as armed robbery,” Nyathi said.

The country has been experiencing a surge in violent armed robberies with some of them involving retired or serving military personnel and police officers.