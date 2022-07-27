Climate change major driver of malnutrition in Zim

BY MOREBLESSINGS NYONI

A study by Lesley Macheka from Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology has revealed that climate change was the major cause of malnutrition in some parts of Zimbabwe.

The study shows that cases of malnutrition were prevalent in Mbire, Mashonaland Central.

It was conducted in August 2021.

“22.7% of the children there were showing signs of stunted growth. But although the community was affected by the impact of climate change, it is finding ways to adapt to mitigate the impact of it,” the study reads in part.

“They are no longer able to harvest like they used to so the community is voluntarily shifting their cropping system from maize to traditional grain.”

The study also focused on the impact of adaptation strategies on nutrition.

Key findings of the study show that in 2021, only 43 percent of the households were eating 3 meals, but the majority of them had a low dietary diversity scope.

The researchers called only government and non-governmental organisations to help communal farmers with climate smart adaptation strategies to increase yields and boost their nutrition and health status.