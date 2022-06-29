Zim actor lands role in SA TV show

BY MPUMELELO MOYO

ZIMBABWEAN actor and model, Fredric Ncube’s move down south in search of greener pastures has, indeed, availed new opportunities for him.

Just a few months after landing in Mzansi, Ncube (pictured) has snatched an acting role in Love is Not Enough, an impending South African television show.

The 21-year-old Ncube has described his showbiz journey as complicated and a mixture of the bitter and sweet.

“My journey in the acting and modelling fields has not been that rosy. There are no guarantees on where one would end up,” he told NewsDay Life & Style.

“I am very grateful to God and all those who have believed in me at all times. Everything is going according to plan and I am having the time of my life on the set of Love is Not Enough here in South Africa.”

Drawing comparisons between the local creative sector and South Africa’s entertainment industry, Ncube said Zimbabwe has a lot to improve to match Mzansi’s showbiz scene.

“In South Africa they take everything seriously, including punctuality. Everyone arrives on set on time and filming begins and ends on the dot as scheduled on the call sheet,” Ncube said.

“Production takes care of small, but important things like making sure that everyone is transported, fed and so on. I really wish Zimbabweans could learn and do the same or at least half of that.”

Of late, Ncube’s profile has been rising evident by featuring in a number of local productions such as Amanxaba and Soulmates.

He has also featured on Chillas, a drama series streaming on YouTube, and on recently premiered action movie Veza, which was nominated for the Africa Magic Viewer’s Choice Awards in Nigeria.

Off the screen, the model-turned-actor, who is signed under Truth Models Academy, recently won Undiscovered Talent African Light Foundation for male models.

Ncube said he will, however, not leave the ramp; he merely branched into acting because modelling has not brought the much-desired outcomes.

“Unlike with acting, I have not been getting the much-needed exposure or modelling jobs as I anticipated. So, I have decided to invest more and concentrate much on what is currently yielding results for me,” he said.