Tips on how to be a winner

Greatness is not built on your salary or qualification, but on the value you have. This value determines what the market pays you.

It is easy to develop value around your purpose. Purpose is hidden in what fulfils interests, and excites you. It is easy to develop yourself around what excites you. If you can develop your life, it becomes easy to excel in your field of interest.

The late American entrepreneur, author and motivational speaker Jim Rohn once said: “Success is what you attract by the person you become.” Most people are chasing the wrong things.

Do not chase money and success, improve your value. When you work on improving your value, you get both money and success. The market is willing to pay people of value.

Belief systems

Our lives are built around belief systems. These belief systems determine mental patterns. Mental patterns determine your habits, and habits shape your life.

These habits are built around your daily rituals and these rituals finally become your reality. Your belief system is your mental pattern or a collection of beliefs.

Skills

We are born with natural endowments, talents, or gifts. These can be improved through everyday practice.

We might not be born with particular skills, but we can improve them over time. We also need to improve our transferable skills.

These skills include problem-solving, analytical reasoning, communication, leadership, adaptability, teamwork, project management, listening, emotional intelligence, creativity, project management, networking, computer skills and public speaking. These skills cut across industries and strongly build our attitude.

The mind

The mind is the most important thing that God gave to us. The mind is a creative part of a human being. Everything we see around us is mainly the product of the mind.

People who think great ideas are paid the most. For example, Microsoft solves our computer programmes and it was founded by American business magnate, software developer, investor, author, and philanthropist Bill Gates, one of the richest people in the world.

The mind is for reasoning, imagining, thinking and idealising. The mind works well when it is enlightened. We enlighten our mind through reading, learning, and thinking.

People

How we interact with people will determine our brand equity. The more we are known, the better our reputation is appreciated. Generally, all people need money and this money is with the people. This takes you to master how to treat and love people.

World famous neuroscientist Abhijit Naskar once said: “Humans are meant to be loved and objects to be used, but in confusion, we started to use the humans and love the objects when this changes, everybody will be happy and content.” Love people and attract many.

Secondly, the quality of our networks determines the quality of our life. Invest in good and quality friendships that add value to you.

Habits

Habits are a set of our daily small acts. These habits accumulate to actions that lead to results. Charles Duhigg said: “To modify a habit, you must decide to change it.” It is not easy to break an old habit and start a new one, it takes self-discipline.

Good habits are built around good habits. It is hard to be successful, but it takes discipline. When you go to a gym for the first time, it is obvious that muscles will scream in pain. When you stop, your body or muscles will not build. To stay in the gym, it takes self-discipline. To build a good habit, it takes self-discipline.

Remember, success is decorated by failures and setbacks, but you must work hard until you achieve what you want. Life is a collection of positive and progressive habits.

Planning

We need to plan our success. Effectiveness in life is based on clearly defined action plans. Every plan should be shaped around your purpose.

Former American President Abraham Lincoln once said: “Give me six hours to chop down a tree and I will spend the first four sharpening the axe.” This means, investing in planning is very important. You can accomplish any goal as long as it is clear and precise. To change and improve skills, mindset, habits, people skills and positive belief systems, you must plan.