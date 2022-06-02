SA ex-spy chief sues president over alleged crimes

A former head of South African intelligence agency has sued President Cyril Ramaphosa for alleged crimes that include “kidnapping” and bribing robbers who stole millions of dollars from one of his properties.

Arthur Fraser accuses the president of concealing an incident in which alleged criminals entered Mr Ramaphosa’s property and were caught after stealing $4m (£3.2m).

He alleges the suspects were subsequently kidnapped, interrogated and paid off to keep silent about the 9 February 2020 incident.

The presidency office says President Ramaphosa has been made aware of the case and will respond in due course.

“I have taken the unprecedented step to lay criminal charges against his excellency, the president of the republic of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa,” Mr Fraser said in a statement.

The former spy chief says he has provided police with evidence “including photographs, bank accounts, video footage and names”.

He argues that the president’s conduct was in breach of a law on the prevention of organised crime.

Police have confirmed to local media that a criminal case has been opened against the president and that due process will follow.

Mr Fraser became chief of the country’s correctional services after his career in intelligence and last year ordered the release from prison on medical grounds of former President Jacob Zuma.

Zuma had been convicted of contempt of court and sentenced to 15 months in jail after failing to attend an inquiry into corruption during his presidency. – BBC