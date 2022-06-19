Refined Concert lights up Harare

BY CHIEDZA MAZHANGARA

DESPITE the chilly weather, revellers from different walks of life thronged the Harare International Conference Centre where Zimbabwe icons Jah Prayzah, Winky D and Nutty O shared the stage in a concert dubbed The Redefined Concert.

Accompanied by Shabach tha band, dancehall superstar Nutty O was the first to light up the stage and his stunning performance proved why he has been scooping gongs time after time.

The youthful singer did justice to the set with some of his popular songs Shoulder and Kokai among others which fans sang along to.

Nutty O concluded his performance with Handipere Power, which many sang along to prove that, indeed, he still remains a force to reckon with in the music industry.

Just after Nutty O’s performance, DJ Iroq did not dampen the crowd’s mood as he combined genres across the music industry as he paid tribute to the late dancehall chanter Soul Jah Love.

When DJ Iroq started the crowd was dancing energetically, but way into his act many began to tire and become restless because neither Jah Prayzah nor Winky D were on sight an hour after Nutty O left the stage. Rumours abound that there was a heated debate backstage on who was to conclude the show between the two superstars.

Then finally, the wait was over as the whole house burst into ecstasy, the happy mood was restored again as the “Bigman” Winky D accompanied by his Vigilance Band made a grand entrance clad in an all-white outfit.

#WATCH

🔴@winkydonline 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐚 𝐬𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐇𝐈𝐂𝐂, 𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐆𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐰𝐚𝐲 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐦 𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐝𝐚𝐲.

📹 @stozvirevaa pic.twitter.com/4Q2y4ld3RA — The Standard Zim (@thestandardzim) June 19, 2022

The Ninja President’s energetic performance completely wiped out all the frustrations of that hour-long wait as he mixed both current and yesteryear hits.

The dreadlocked musician proved that, indeed, he was the zimdancehall “president” as fans responded with ear-splitting screams while singing aloud his lyrics before he could even sing himself.

His playlist for the night was made of the tracks Bob Marley Funeral, Bho Yangu, Sando Dzangu, Gafa 25, Happy Again, and Mugarden among others. And his yesteryear hits Controversy, Godo and Musarove Big Man, which made him rise to fame, were also well received.

Winky D also took time to thank his fans for their unwavering support over the past 18 years of his musical journey and he announced that next year he would be turning 40.

As he was about to conclude his act, he gave the crowd a glimpse of the track X, Y and Z, promising fans that it was still in the making and they should look out for it.

He concluded his performance with the song Green Like The Garden, which left fans begging for more.

But it was now time for Jah Prayzah, who appeared on stage at exactly 1151 hours with his 3G Band all dressed in glittering outfits which caught the attention of many.

As has become the norm, Jah Prayzah did not disappoint. He maintained the mood with his Nziyo Yerudo, Machembere, Hakata, Nyeredzi and Sendekera, which many sang along to as if it was a national anthem.

Among all the songs, Seke Mutema prompted most of the fans both young and old to put on their dancing shoes. To spice up his act, Jah Prayzah also exhibited his prowess in playing the mbira instrument which at some point made everyone stand still and simply gaze at him in amazement.

Goto was the concluding song from Jah Prayzah with loud ululations and clapping being the response from fans.

But judging from the stage time these three artistes were given, Winky D had more time on stage. Maybe Jah Prayzah’s performance was shortened due to the prevailing COVID-19 curfew regulations.

As fans were living, they could be heard debating on who was the main crowd puller between Winky D and Jah Prayzah: This is a question which will forever linger, but the shows must go on.