NPRC ropes in church

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

THE National Peace and Reconciliation Commission has roped in the church in its peace-building initiatives saying the clergy has a key role to play in fostering unity and peace in the country.

NPRC commissioner Lilian Chigwedere said this on Friday while addressing a community healing workshop in Epworth.

She said they had set up a healing, reconciliation (HRR) committee to facilitate the healing of broken families.

Several families in Epworth shared their experience on how their families had broken up.

Chigwedere said the committee would provide families with a platform to dialogue among themselves and within the community.

“In light of this, the institution of the church will play a significant role, this is because the church commands great respect and has traditionally played the role of mediator and councillor to communities.

“The church is a strategic partner in the ecosystem of peace to promote peace building. The church has traditionally done this through reconciliation or solidarity messages founded on the pillars of love, peace, forgiveness, healing and unity,” Chigwedere said.

“Collaboration with the church will strengthen the envisaged programme by reaching a wider audience. Furthermore, the church will exist even beyond the HRR programme, thereby ensuring sustainability. Strengthening community-led programmes will also contribute towards families with improved resilience to conflict and disputes.

“However, the family is not necessarily father and mother. We now have single parent families, child-headed households and households headed by senior citizens. We also have children living in institutions or in living in the streets.”