NetOne cashier in $150m scam

A NETONE cashier was nabbed by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) after swindling the parastatal of $150 million in an airtime voucher scam.

Daniel Kalira (39) splashed the money on six motor vehicles which include three Mercedes-Benz models. He was released on $20 000 bail when he appeared in court yesterday.

Zacc said it was still conducting further investigations to ascertain the actual amount stolen by Kalira from the parastatal.

According to Zacc, on August 25, 2021, Kalira misrepresented that he had dispatched 17 400 airtime cards valued at $100 each when he had actually dispatched 80 300 cards.

As a result, he defrauded NetOne of $7 990 000.

On January 26, 2022 Kalira misrepresented that he dispatched 5 917 cards valued at $100 each when he had dispatched

28 416 cards.

He defrauded NetOne of

$2 250 000.

Kalira will be back in court on June 27, 2022.