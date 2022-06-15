Kariba’s dancehall star burial this morning

BY OBERT SIAMILANDU

THE late Kariba-based dancehall singer Eckdodem, who died on Sunday at Kariba hospital after a short illness, will be buried this morning at John Range cemeteries in the resort town.

Born Edgar Koffi, Eckodem was 25.

Eckodem shot to stardom in 2013 after he released hit songs SaJah Love and Memories and was subsequently credited for bringing Zimdancehall to Kariba.

He also had other singles such as Tichasangana which made waves on Nyaminyami FM chart. In Tichasangana, as he paid tribute to those who have lost their lives.

At the time of his death, he was trending with latest offering, Mulishani which he launched about a fortnight ago after his tour of Zambia.

Speaking to NewsDay Life & Style on Monday, the singer’s father, Masson said he was devastated by the son’s death.

“I can’t believe that my son is no more. Edgar was a listening young man who learnt my building skills in his tender age, but instead preferred to do music which was like a hobby to him,” he said.

“It is a sad day to the family, the community of Kariba and the whole province of Mashonaland West.”

As tributes continue to pour in, the late artiste’s friend, Kudakwashe Chamusanga said he was shocked by the singer’s death, adding that Eckodem was a young man who had great potential not just in Kariba, but in the Mashonaland West province at large.

“We will all miss Eckodem, but the music he left behind will continue reminding us of him many years after his death,” Chamusanga said.

Kariba-based Afro Jazz artiste Jacob Zulu of Jack and Afro Jazz band described the late Eckodem as a talented young man who made a great impact in the music industry.

“Eckodem’s work will always be cherished by many artistes to come,” he said.

Mourners are gathered at Batonga suburb in Kariba.