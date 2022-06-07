Human toes ‘buyer’ nabbed

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

A 40-YEAR-OLD Harare man has been charged with criminal nuisance after he claimed on social media that he was an agent for a syndicate harvesting human body parts.

David Kaseke (40), a cellphone dealer who operates at Ximex Mall in the capital, appeared before magistrate Meenal Narotam yesterday.

The complainant is the State.

Allegations are that on May 27 this year at around 4pm, Kaseke was at his workplace when he was approached by an H-Metro photojournalist who was investigating reports that human toes were being sold.

Kaseke confirmed to the journalist that he was the agent of a network harvesting body parts.

The accused went on to narrate that a small toe attracted US$25 000 to US$30 000 and US$75 000 for a bigger toe.

The video was posted on many social media platforms. After his claims went viral, Kaseke turned around and said he was joking.

The State alleged that the accused acted unlawfully.

Social media has been abuzz with claims that there was a market for human toes in the country. However, investigations proved that the reports were false.

The joke was, however, taken seriously elsewhere even across the country’s borders with Information deputy minister Kindness Paradza saying the reports were meant to tarnish the image of the country.