Former Mourinho assistant for Bosso

BY FORTUNE MBELE

AS reported by NewsDay Sport, Baltemar Jose De Oliveira, holds dual citizenship of Portugaland Brazil, is the new Highlanders coach to replace Mandla Mpofu, who was fired by the Bulawayo giants last week.

According to a Highlanders statement, De Oliveira is a former assistant to Italian giants A.S. Roma manager José Mourinho, winning the Uefa Champions League, Uefa Cup, two EPL titles, two Portuguese titles, two in Italy and the FA Cup.

Oliveira also has a Brazilian citizenship.

He assisted Mourinho at FC Porto, Chelsea and Inter Milan and is a holder of an Uefa A Pro badge.

De Oliveira brings with him his own assistant Antonio Joao Martins Leao Torres, a holder of a Uefa B Licence.

Highlanders said the new technical structure will be announced in due course.

More to follow…