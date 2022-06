BY OBERT SIAMILANDU

AN earthquake with a 4.2 magnitude on the Richter scale hit Binga Wednesday morning.

This was confirmed yesterday by Meteriological Services Department (MSD) head meteorologist James Ngoma who told NewsDay that the epicentre of the earthquake was Binga.

“An earthquake of a 4.2 magnitude was felt in Binga around 5.15am in the morning. There were no reports of damages to property, deaths or injuries,” Ngoma said.