Delta unveils new Chibuku banana flavour

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO
DELTA Beverages yesterday launched a new Chibuku opaque beer brand with a banana flavour.

The beer, Chibuku Super Banana Flavour variant is brewed with the same traditional taste profile as its sister brand, but will offer a unique and carbonated well-balanced flavour.

Speaking at the launch of the new beer flavour, Delta Beverages general manager (sorghum beer business) Marshall Pemhiwa said: “With Chibuku Super Banana, we aim to anchor the brand ethos of celebrating the bonds of friendship. The launch of Chibuku Super Banana Flavour signifies an exciting trajectory in the vision and mission of the sorghum beer business.”

He said this will be a game changer in the traditional African beer category.

The portable 1,25 litre pet bottle has a shelf life of up to 21 days.

