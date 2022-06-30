Cottco bosses arrested over corruption

BY PROBLEM MASAU

The Cotton Company of Zimbabwe (Cottco) bosses, managing director Pious Manamike and marketing and business development manager Maxmore Njanji, have been arrested for corruption by the anti-graft body.

Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) spokesperson John Makamure confirmed the arrest.

They were nabbed in the afternoon today and were set to appear in court for a bail hearing this evening.

The alleged corruption was revealed in an audit carried out in December 2021.

According to sources close to developments, Njani is accused of abusing Cottco resources to fund his political ambitions.

He is reportedly eyeing the Mazowe Central national assembly seat on the ruling Zanu PF party ticket.

The seat is currently occupied by Zanu PF’s Sydney Chidamba.

Njanie allegedly distributed knapsack sprayers, motorcycles and bicycles belonging to Cottco to his supporters in the constituency.

“Members of the party got bicycles, motorcycles and knapsacks used to spray cotton while everyone else got nothing. They have since been arrested and are set to appear in court this afternoon,” the source said.

In May this year, President Emmerson Mnangagwa indicated that he would crack the whip on corrupt Cottco bosses.

“Those in charge of Cottco must quickly change their ways, there is no time any longer, certainly no patience in us suffering their irresponsible conduct,” he said on May 30.

More to follow…