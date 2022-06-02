ChiTown water woes may end soon

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

CHITUNGWIZA Municipality says the town’s water challenges may soon end once the local authority manages to draw 90 mega litres from Marondera’s Muchekeranwa Dam and Prince Edward Dam in Harare.

According to Chitungwiza acting mayor Kiven Mutimbanyoka, the dormitory town is currently getting six mega litres per day from Harare City Council against a daily demand 70 mega litres.

“We approached Local Government minister July Moyo and detailed all our challenges. Cabinet decided to channel the water to Chitungwiza and we have since been given Prince Edward Dam on top of Muchekeranwa Dam to give us a total 90 megalitres,” he said.

“They will be giving us 90 megalitres per day and we will have an excess. There is money approved by Cabinet for the pipes and booster pumps.”

But Chitungwiza Residents and Ratepayers Association chairperson Arthur Taderera was sceptical the promise would be fulfilled.

“We are yet to see whether this will actually materialise because we have been getting numerous promises to that effect and nothing came,” Taderera said.

Chitungwiza Residents Trust director Alice Kuveya said: “In the build-up to the 2018 elections, government said it had prioritised the construction of Kunzvi and Muda dams to supply Chitungwiza, Epworth, Harare and Norton with fresh water. To date, Chitungwiza residents have been patiently waiting for the completion of the projects.”

Last year, Chitungwiza residents petitioned President Emmerson Mnangagwa demanding urgency in the completion of Muda Dam to ease the dormitory town’s water woes.

Chitungwiza Municipality recently acquired material from the African Development Bank under the Outfall Sewer Project US$1,8 million grant to fix the town’s perennial sewage challenges.