Chinese miner pledges US$2m for road

BY KENNEDY NYAVAYA

CHINESE mining company Labenmon Investments has committed US$2 million towards construction of an 8km concrete road at its nickel processing plant in Mazowe, Mashonaland Central province.

The project, which is underway, is part of the company’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities in the area.

“With this road, we are not only performing our business development, but we also want to bring convenience to the local people’s daily lives,” Labenmon representative Harrison Huo told journalists during a tour of the construction site on Wednesday.

Huo also said the company was embarking on other CSR projects to “maintain a good reputation of Chinese enterprises in Zimbabwe and promote development of China and Africa good relationship”.

The development comes as Chinese investments are under the spotlight with communities and some civil groups questioning their operations.

Speaking at the same event, Labenmon manager Tang Hun said: “Chinese investment is here and we are happy to be with the Zimbabwean sisters and brothers, working together to improve the lives of the people and contribute to the economic development of the country.”