Byo armed robber in court

By NKOSENTSHA KHUMALO

ONE of the two armed robbers that allegedly pounced on a sweets manufacturing company manager in Bulawayo and robbed him of his US$2050 and other valuables was on Tuesday arraigned before Bulawayo regional magistrate Dambudzo Malunga.

His other accomplice is still at large.

The armed robber, Nkosilathi Ncube was not asked to plead to the robbery charges. Malunga remanded him in custody to Friday.

State prosecutor Naison Chivayo told the court that on August 6, 2021 at around 11am, Ncube and his accomplice who is still at large approached Rashaad Jassat (42), director of So Sweets Warehouse while he was in his white Toyota Hilux vehicle, which was parked at Chathum Road, Belmont armed with pistols.

They threatened to shoot him while demanding his car keys. They then went to the manager’s office, Farhaan Jogee whom they found in the company of Ziyaad Jogee and ordered them to lie down.

They searched office drawers and stole US$1 500, bank cards, IDs, medical aid cards and a driver’s license from Farhaan’s pockets.

They proceeded to steal another US$150, a driver’s license and ID from Ziyaad before driving away in their grey Honda Fit which they had parked outside the company premises.

The total value of the goods stolen was US$2050 and nothing was recovered.

On August 7, 2021, Ncube was arrested at number 5 Friendly Road, Fourwinds where the duo attempted to rob occupants of the house.

After the arrest, Ncube’s fingerprints were recorded and taken to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Scenes of Crime for comparison with searches for other outstanding cases.

His fingerprints were identified as the same fingerprints which were found at other related robbery cases.

Ncube was interviewed by the police and he confessed to having been responsible for robbing the complainants at the sweet warehouse.