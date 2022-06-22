Burna Boy’s police escorts shoot married man after singer made pass at wife

The Lagos State Police Commissioner’s Special Squad has detained five policemen attached to singer, Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, for attempted murder after they shot two fun seekers— Irebami Lawrence and another identified simply as Tolu— at Club Cubana on Victoria Island, Lagos, on Wednesday.

According to a preliminary report by the Bar Beach Police Division, trouble started when the singer and five police escorts visited the nightclub around 4am on June 8.

About four policemen waited outside while one of the policemen, identified as Inspector Ibrahim, who was in mufti, accompanied the Grammy-Award-winning artiste into the club.

According to multiple witness statements, the singer was in the VIP section with three women when he spotted another woman.

He was reported to have told Ibrahim to invite the woman to join him.

However, the lady’s husband was said to have lambasted the singer, insisting that it was disrespectful for any man to make advances at his wife.

After some minutes, Burna Boy reportedly made fresh advances at the woman.