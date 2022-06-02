2 injured in crossfire as police, robber exchange fire

Online Reporter

TWO people were seriously injured on Tuesday after they were hit by a stray bullet when police exchanged fire with a robbery suspect in Chitungwiza, police have said.

In a statement, Senior staff officer, press and public relations, assistant commissioner Paul Nyathi said: “Police received a tip-off and located the suspect at Taita Shops. The suspect noticed detectives approaching and drew an Airgun pistol from his jacket (and pointed) it to the detectives. In response, the detectives fired a warning shot into the air and later shot towards the suspect (but) missed him.”

“The suspect dropped the pistol and fled into the bushes where he got into an unregistered red Honda Fit vehicle and drove off towards (the) Chitungwiza-Hwedza Road. After about an hour, it emerged that the bullet which missed the suspect had hit Tashinga Mugwara and Pamela Muchazorwei. The two victims sustained serious injuries and are currently admitted at Chitungwiza Hospital and Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals, respectively. The Zimbabwe Republic Police deeply regrets the unfortunate shooting of the two and urges the public to quickly move away from crime scenes, especially when armed robbers are confronting police,” the statement added.