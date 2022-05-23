South African actor Jamie ‘David Genaro’ Bartlett dies

Award-winning South African actor, Jamie Bartlett has died.

He was 55.

RIP: Jamie Bartlett Prolific stage and screen actor, best known for his role as David Genaro on the etv soapie Rhythm City, has died at 55. #RIPJamieBartlett pic.twitter.com/anXSWwx4cK — Kgopolo (@PhilMphela) May 23, 2022

A close family member confirmed to eNCA.

Former Rhythm City actor Jamie Bartlett has died aged 55. Bartlett was best known for playing the role of David Genaro in the eTV soapie. #DStv403 #eNCA pic.twitter.com/sChrHKD1Og — eNCA (@eNCA) May 23, 2022

Bartlett was best known for playing the role of David Genaro in Rhythm City and Mike O’Reilly in Isidingo, among others.

He was born to a South African mother and a British father in Maidenhead, England, in 1966.

Jamie Bartlett will always be remembered for his iconic David Genaro character. One of the best actors we've ever seen in South Africa. May his soul rest in peace 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/QgWqft2gbz — 𝙰𝙺 𝚄𝚉𝚄𝙼𝙰𝙺𝙸 (@Akhona_PQ) May 23, 2022

Bartlett studied speech and drama at the University of Cape Town.

His first major role was in the US film American Ninja 2 before making numerous appearances in both international and local films.

#RIPJamieBartlett Condolences to the family, friends and colleagues 🕊🕊🕊🕊 pic.twitter.com/NIIueZf1L4 — Tumi Sole (@tumisole) May 23, 2022

His career saw him recognised with many awards, including a South African Film & Television Award and a Fleur Du Cap Theatre Award. – eNCA