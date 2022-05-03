‘PSC demands videos of teachers in class’

BY TAPFUMANEI MUCHABAIWA/VARAIDZO MUDEWAIRI

THE Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (Artuz) yesterday claimed that the Public Service Commission (PSC) was forcing school heads to record videos of teachers who report for work.

Schools opened for the second term yesterday as some teachers declared incapacitation saying they could no longer survive on their meagre salaries.

“The PSC is now trying to force school heads to capture video evidence of teachers’ teaching,” Artuz president Obert Masaraure told NewsDay.

“That will not solve anything as the solution is to pay teachers their pre-October 2018 salary of US$540. Teachers got $320 000 after doing census duties for 20 days only and that is why they need to fight for a living wage,” he said.

Educators Union of Zimbabwe secretary-general Tapedza Zhou said the Apex Council failed to represent teachers during negotiations, hence teachers would continue to declare incapacitation.

Efforts to get a comment from the Public Service Commission were fruitless yesterday.

But this week, Public Service minister Paul Mavima told NewsDay that teachers should be patient while the government addressed their salary issue through negotiations.

Meanwhile, Primary and Secondary Education ministry spokesperson Taungana Ndoro said there were no glitches during the opening of schools yesterday.

Ndoro urged schools to desist from turning away students who fail to pay fees.

“Government policy has not changed and learners cannot be turned away for failing to pay fees. Remember the contract for paying school fees is between the parent and the school,” Ndoro said.