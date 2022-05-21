ICT ministry commissions community information centres

BY EVANS MATHANDA                                                                                               ICT and Postal Courier Services minister Jenfan Muswere yesterday commissioned information centres at Murombedzi Primary and Secondary government schools and Murombedzi business centre in Zvimba.

Muswere was accompanied by ministers Ziyambi Ziyambi (Justice), Mary Mliswa-Chikoka (Mashonaland West Provincial Affairs) and Kindness Paradza (Deputy Information)

The information centres were commissioned during the commemorations to mark the World Telecommunication and Information Society Day.

Muswere said the government was aware of the crucial role of the digital economy in the development of the country.

“We have examined the importance of the digital economy in line with different programs that we will be implementing in this province as we make sure no place and no one shall be left behind,” Muswere said.

Potraz Director-General Gift Machengete said: “We have been leaving behind older persons as we focused more on other groups but now I am happy as Potraz we have programs which are meant to capacitate the older persons to be able to use technology available to them.”

