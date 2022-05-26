EcoSure unveils tombstone Add-On to its insurance packages

EcoSure, Zimbabwe’s biggest insurance company in terms of lives covered, has added yet another package that will see its customers signing up for a tombstone.

Speaking at the unveiling of the package, Econet Life chief life and principal officer Godwin Mashiri said the company had responded to customer feedback and decided to launch the new tombstone Add-On.

“Traditionally people in Zimbabwe gather to place a tombstone on the grave of their loved one as a way of celebrating life and to preserve the ‘resting place’ Our customers said that they also needed cover that avails funds for the purchase and placement of a tombstone and we are responding to their plea,” Mashiri said.

This comes as the placing of tombstones has increased in importance in Zimbabwe, with families seeking to honour the memory of their loved one. For many, the tombstone is much more than just a burial marker, but also a way to ensure that a loved one is remembered for generations to come.

The tombstone “Add-On” is available to any EcoSure policy holder on the *900# short code from as low as US$0,25 or $144 per person per month, and one gets payment of up to

US$2 500 or $1 250 000 to cover for the tombstone.

The other three packages to ensure that the client has choice include basic, which starts at US$0,50/$287,50, the standard US$1,00/$575, while the premium package will go for US$2,50/$1 437 per person per month.

EcoCash Holdings chief commercial Gilbert Tsongorera said the company would continue to drive inclusion and give the customer options to choose from, which is the reason why the tombstone packages are available both in United States dollars and in Zimbabwe dollars.

“The tombstone cover comes as part of our promise to enhance the bouquet of packages that EcoSure offers, and our pricing points are very affordable — from as low as US$0,25/$144 per person,” he said.

He added that the business would continue to serve where the need is greatest through providing inclusive insurance solutions that ensure basic services are accessible to all people during bereavement, not by only a few.

EcoSure offers affordable and reliable funeral cover to more than 1,5 million people and offers funeral packages from as low as $285 or US$0,50 per person, per month, with payouts as high as $2 500 000 or US$5 000.