$14 Million Fraudsters Granted Bail

BY TREVOR MUTSVAIRO

TWO Harare fraudsters were granted $50 000 bail each for allegedly defrauding a Ruwa resident of his $14 million in a botched fuel deal.

The duo, Nyasha Mutasa (32), and Elfigio Murwira (51) were granted $50 000 bail each, while their accomplice Noel Chinyuku (47) was denied bail after the court said there was overwhelming evidence surrounding his case as the stolen money was transferred to his bank account.

They appeared before Harare magistrate Yeukai Dzuda, who remanded them to June 9 for provision of trial date.

The complainant in the matter is Blessing Chironga (39) of Mabvazuva Estate, Ruwa.

Chironga is employed by Sunbee Motors; corner Enterprise and Cumberland road Eastlea in Harare.

Allegations were that sometime in March 2022, Chironga was sourcing fuel for the company. He was referred to the accused by his friend only identified as Tafadzwa who is still at large.

Tafadzwa was said to be a commodity broker, and is alleged to have misrepresented to Chironga that he could facilitate fuel supplies at reasonable prices.

Chironga required a total of 37 500 litres of diesel and was charged $14 600 000 for the fuel.

Acting in connivance with the three accused persons and their accomplice identified as Aaron Chigumbura, who is still at large, they supplied BancAbc Southerton branch account number 52401495502019 to the complainant.

The account is registered in the name of Rannott Enterprises and belongs to Chinyuku.

Tafadzwa allegedly misrepresented to the complainant that Chinyuku and Murwira were the suppliers of the fuel.

On March 14, 2022, the complainant deposited a total of $14 600 000 from the Plymouth Wharf Private limited account into Chinyuku’s account. He was provided with banking details by Mutasa.

The court heard that the complainant waited for the accused persons to supply the fuel, but their phones were not reachable.

The matter was reported to the police leading to the arrest of the accused persons.

Anesu Chirenje prosecuted