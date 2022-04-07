‘Violence against foreign nationals cannot be tolerated’ -South African Minister

International Relations Minister, Doctor Naledi Pandor, says violence against foreign nationals cannot be tolerated.

Her statement comes after a man was stoned and set alight in a mob attack in Diepsloot north-west of Johannesburg overnight.

His family has identified him as Elvis Nyathi.

The attack comes after residents of Diepsloot embarked on a protest over escalating crime. They barricaded roads with burning tyres.

This after at least eight people were shot dead and 14 others wounded recently.

Speaking to the SABC, Pandor urged countries from which South Africa received many migrants to strengthen their economies to discourage citizens from migrating.

“We have to document everybody who is in the country. I must say I admire the people of South Africa because we had never separated communities of Africans from elsewhere living in a refugee camp. We have always allowed those who come into our country to live within the community. So, I do think as a government you have to listen to the people but you can not tolerate violence against any person,” says Pandor.

Meanwhile, community leaders in Diepsloot have sent their condolences to the family of Nyati.

His family and neighbours say they are in shock. Community leader Sicelo Shezi says the killing of Nyati is pure vigilantism.

"We are so devastated about the news. We urge the community not to take the law into their own hands. It's upon the police to get the perpetrators. Because this is a human being. In as much as people are angry, we discourage them to take the law into their own hands," says Shezi.