Telecoms giant TelOne expands in Bulawayo

BY TANYARADZWA NHARI

State-owned telco, TelOne accelerated its expansion drive yesterday with the commissioning of a data centre and customer experience hub in Bulawayo.

The data centre and customer service hubs have been rolled out to improve data connectivity and customer interface for the firm, one of the region’s biggest landline providers.

TelOne has invested US$4 million in its product expansion strategy since 2016, according to a statement released yesterday.

“TelOne customers, who are largely banks, financial organisations, telecommunication providers, private companies, government departments, and a range of information technology service providers, will enjoy highly customisable, fully managed, and secure disaster recovery hosting for carrier-grade information technology resilience,” TelOne said in the statement.

Chairperson Douglas Zimbango said the centre, which is in Hillside, was prioritised for revamp as it was one of the telecommunications operator’s biggest exchanges servicing 6 500 clients.

The statement said TelOne intended to roll out a fibre network and a long-term evolution (LTE) service which, besides countering network vandalism, will also improve service quality.

“TelOne will give prominence to Hillside for technology upgrade such that the client experience transformation is comprehensive from all fronts. Part of the bigger plan through which TelOne is presently source funding this upgrade will eventually see the telecoms company deploy 100 000 fibre to the home service lines in the next five years as well as 150 000 LTE lines in the next three years under the National Broadband Phase II project,” it said.

The move speaks to TelOne’s commitment to modernising customer experience in all cities across Zimbabwe, the statement added.

“TelOne believes the Hillside client experience centre is the much-needed complement to the technology presently being deployed by the firm with responsiveness, promptness, convenience and quality being the hallmarks that define TelOne,” the statement

read.