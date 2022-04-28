Plans under way to rebury Ghana’s Nkrumah – party

Ghana’s opposition Convention People’s Party (CPP) has announced plans to rebury the country’s founding leader Kwame Nkrumah in November.

The independence-era ruling party says Mr Nkrumah wasn’t given a fitting burial by the state following his death in April 1972, and that his “soul was still restless”.

Mr Nkrumah died 50 years ago while being treated in Bucharest, Romania, and was buried in his Nkroful village in southern Ghana.

His remains were later transferred to a mausoleum in the capital, Accra.

The CPP party said it would soon unveil a timetable of activities that would culminate into Mr Nkrumah’s “actual funeral”.

It did not offer details whether it plans to exhume and rebury Mr Nkrumah’s remains at another site.

Local outlet Joy News has published a video of the remarks by the party’s General Secretary Nana Yaa Jantuah on the proposed reburial. -BBC Africa