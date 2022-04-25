Byo dams 50% full

BY IRENE MOYO

WATER levels in dams supplying Bulawayo are said to be above 50% full following the latest rains.

This was revealed by Zinwa spokesperson Marjorie Munyonga in a statement yesterday. She said Bulawayo Gweru, Masvingo and Beitbridge supply dams were now above 50% full.

“Bulawayo’s supply dams Lower Ncema and Upper Ncema are now at 72,6% and 13, 6% respectively, and Umzingwane is the lowest at 9,1%, while Mtshabezi and Insiza are at 75,7% and 77,8% respectively,” Munyonga said.

Lake Mutirikwi in Masvingo, the country’s second biggest inland water reservoir was now at 99,3%.

“Gwenoro and Whitewaters in Gweru are now at 98%% and 100% respectively, while Sebakwe Dam in Kwekwe is at 96, 6% full,” she said.

Overally, the country’s dams are now 91,9% full following the recent rains.

Munyonga said the increases in dam levels throughout the country has raised high hopes for adequate water supplies and improved irrigation for farmers, especially wheat growers.

Domestic water supplies for the country’s major cities have also greatly improved.