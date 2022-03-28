Zim model crowned Miss Ambitious Cape Town

BY AGATHA CHUMA

SOUTH AFRICA-BASED Zimbabwean model Noreen Chiyangwa shrugged off competition from a bevy of 16 girls to be crowned Miss Ambitious Cape Town 2022 at Park Inn Hotel, in South Africa over the weekend.

South African models Edwina Huis and Tshepang Moiko were crowned first and second princesses, respectively at the second edition of the pageant.

Chiyangwa told NewsDay Life & Style from her Mzansi base that she was elated to be crowned the queen on her first attempt at the pageant.

“I was surprised and happy at the same time. Taking this crown home is the best feeling ever. I am glad that my efforts have paid off. This crown means a lot to me. For me to empower other people in my community, it must start with me,” she said.

“I will keep on learning and taking risks because at the end of the day, our dreams are our own. No matter how much people criticise or pull someone down, one has to improve him or herself first before empowering others.”

She added: “This was my first time participating at the Miss Ambitious Cape Town. There were also two other Zimbabweans (Hazel Kabudura and Mainess Chimanga) who participated although they could not make it to the finals. They gave it their best,” she said.

“Apart from this crown, I also scooped the Miss Lumier 2020 and Miss Cape Town 2020. I was recently signed by an international film agency called BAM as I look forward to spreading my wings into acting.”

To aspiring models, Chiyangwa said: “My message to aspiring models is to keep on going until they reach the top. Focus on what you want and know your worth, especially in modelling because this industry is not permanent.”

Away from the ramp, Chiyangwa is an actress who featured in the local drama Sarura Wako and a short film Smart Phone. She owns a clothing brand called #Porsche.

Miss Ambitious Cape Town pageant is the brainchild of Zimbabwean models Ennetty Delane Chikukwa and Editor Sande.