MPs fire DR Congo economy minister over price hikes

The Democratic Republic of Congo’s economy minister is set to leave office after he losing a no-confidence vote in parliament over the soaring cost of living.

Before the vote, Jean-Marie Kalumba had blamed hikes in the prices of oil, coal and cereals on the crisis in Ukraine.

He explained that DR Congo imported 55% of its wheat from Russia and 15% from Ukraine.

Imports had also been affected by the fact that sea-freight costs had risen by 700% in less than a year, he said.

But MPs were having none of it – and the majority voted for his removal less than a year since he took office.

Mr Kalumba is the first member in President Félix Tshisekedi’s cabinet to voted out by parliament. – BBC