Warriors dare Lions of Teranga

BY HENRY MHARA

WARRIORS attacker Kundai Benyu says they have nothing to fear when they confront Senegal in an Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) Group B opening match at the Bafoussam Omnisport Stadium on Monday afternoon.

The west Africans have been touted as the tournament favourites.

Aliou Cisse’s side boasts of global superstars.

From Liverpool’s star forward Sadio Mane to Chelsea’ goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, the squad also has Paris Saint-Germain’s Idrissa Gueye and Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly making up a spine that would rival some of the best teams in the world let alone Africa.

But former Celtic midfielder Benyu is unfazed by the big name stars that make up their Monday opponents.

“We are all excited to face Senegal. Fear will do us no favours,” Benyu told NewsDay Sport.

While Senegal have named a galaxy of stars in their squad, which draws all its players from top European leagues as they bid to go one further than the side that finished as runners-up at the 2019 edition, Zimbabwe were hit by withdrawals and only have Tino Kadewere of Lyon as the only player with global

status.

The marque midfield duo of Marvelous Nakamba (Aston Villa, England) and Marshal Munetsi of Stade Reims (France) both pulled out of the Warriors squad due to injury, while Khama Billiat (Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa) quit international football.

Tendayi Darikwa (Wigan Athletic, England) also did not travel citing personal reasons, and there are doubts about Bournemouth star Jordan Zemura’s availability after a COVID-19 outbreak at his club.

The utility player is still holed up in England and it’s not clear when, if ever, he will join up with the Warriors squad in Cameroon.

Benyu, who is currently clubless after leaving Iceland second division side Vestri at the end of the year, believes the current Warriors squad has enough stamina even to upset continental giants such as Senegal on their way to a historic knockout stage.

“The squad has a lot more talent than people think,” Benyu said.

“A few Europe-based players like myself and also the Zimbabwe-based players have quality. A lot of pace and athleticism which will definitely help.”

Benyu was a surprise pick in the Warriors squad after he was plucked from obscurity to be drafted as a last-minute inclusion in Norman Mapeza’s travelling party.

Having last featured for the Warriors in 2017 in a friendly match, he admitted that he was equally surprised by the Warriors call-up for the Afcon finals.

“One of the best feelings I have ever had in my football career. (It) was completely out of the blue. A proud moment for me and my family,” he said.

Local football fans know very little of Benyu as the only two times that he featured for Zimbabwe were outside the country in friendly matches against Lesotho and Namibia in 2017.

“(They) can expect me to try and get on the ball and make things happen. I am a technical player who likes to make a lot of forward passes to start and create attacks. Hopefully, I can do that with the help of my teammates,” he said.

After facing the Lions of Teranga on Monday, the Warriors, with the cloud of a possible Fifa ban hanging over their heads, will take on Guinea on Thursday, before concluding their group campaign against Malawi on January 18.

