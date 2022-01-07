Third attack at Bhalagwe mass grave

BY PRAISEMORE SITHOLE

THE Bhalagwe mass grave in Kezi, Matabeleland South province, where dozens of Gukurahundi victims were buried in the early 1980s, has suffered a third attack inside two years, with unknown vandals destroying a new memorial plaque erected in October last year.

Local pressure group Ibhetshu Lika Zulu yesterday said the latest attack happened early this week.

“The memorial was replaced last year after having been vandalised twice. The latest vandalism happened earlier this week and whoever is vandalising them has direct interest in the memorial plaques,” said Ibhetshu LikaZulu secretary-general Mbuso Fuzwayo.

Last year, Bhalagwe was attacked twice, with regional pressure groups accusing State security for the vandalism.

Another mass grave in Silobela, Midlands province, also had its plaque vandalised.

National Transitional Justice Working Group (NTJWG) national co-ordinator Fortune Kuhudzehwe said the destruction of the plaques was detrimental to the national healing process.

“The families of the Bhalagwe victims are struggling to find peace and to forgive the perpetrators, not only because no formal apology has been issued, but also because the national authorities have not taken any action to deal with the theft and destruction of the memorial plaques,” Kuhudzehwe said.

“The inaction is seen as an endorsement of both the blasting and theft. NTJWG remains committed to working with the Ibhetshu LikaZulu and the people of Bhalagwe to bring healing to their families.”

He said the act further traumatises families of victims of violence and reminds them of the events during the genocide.

“To that end, the NTJWG calls upon the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission to honour its mandate and engage with victims and survivors and their families of all epochs of violence in Zimbabwe,” Kuhudzehwe said.

“This must be done to give victims and their families a voice in transitional justice processes so the process can be done in a manner that addresses their needs and expectations.”

Open Society Initiative for Southern Africa director Siphosami Malunga described the desecration of the grave sites as barbaric.

“Such a cowardly, shameful and barbaric act. The clear message is that there is neither genuine interest nor desire to resolve Gukurahundi,” he tweeted.