Father axes eight year old son to death

BY SIMBARASHE SITHOLE

POLICE in Mukumbura have arrested a 36- year old man who allegedly murdered his son on Christmas day.

Rangarirai Katsitsimera of Manyika village in Mukumbura is now assisting police with investigations following the death of his eight year old son whom he fatally struck with an axe on Christmas Day.

Mashonaland Central province police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the incident.

“I can confirm a murder case in Mukumbura where a father axed his son to death after the son was reported to have stoned a colleague at the shopping centre on Christmas day,” Mundembe said.

Allegations are that the now deceased boy, Blessed, reportedly stoned his colleague, who then went to report the issue to his father. In a fit of rage, Katsitsimera went to pick his son from the shopping centre and dragged him to his bedroom hut.

He then beat him up with a switch and became more violent, then he picked up an axe which he used to strike the deceased once on the head.

The boy died on the spot. In an effort to conceal the murder, Katsitsimera then placed the child’s corpse in the bathroom.

It was however spotted by their neighbour, Yvone Kandire who informed the police leading to his arrest.

Mundembe warned parents to jealously guard their children and avoid abusing them.