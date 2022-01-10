EU lifts flight ban on Southern Africa

By Silence Mugadzaweta

The European Union has lifted its suspension on air travel from several southern African countries.

According to the EU delegation to Zimbabwe, travellers from the previously affected countries will be subject to health measures applicable to all travellers coming from outside Europe.

🇿🇼Travelling to the #EU? ✈️

#EU 🇪🇺Member States have agreed this morning to allow air travel to resume with southern African countries. Travellers from this area will still be subject to the health measures applicable to all travellers coming from outside the EU. 🇪🇺🇪🇺 — EU Delegation to Zimbabwe 🇪🇺 (@euinzim) January 10, 2022

“Member States have agreed this morning to allow air travel to resume with southern African countries. Travellers from this area will still be subject to the health measures applicable to all travellers coming from outside the EU,” EU said in a statement.

In November last year, Europe imposed a ban on air travel from southern Africa following the detection of the Omicron COVID-19 variant.

🔴🇪🇺 Member States have agreed this morning at IPCR meeting to lift the emergency break to allow air travel to resume with southern African countries. (…) 1/2 ⤵️ — Présidence française du Conseil de l’UE 🇫🇷🇪🇺 (@Europe2022FR) January 10, 2022

Restrictions applied to Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe.