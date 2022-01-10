Baba Harare, Muridzo woo ChiTown revellers

BY TAPFUMANEI MUCHABAIWA/NOMALANGA KABANZI

CHITUNGWIZA was on fire on Sunday when Baba Harare and Andy Muridzo gave sterling performances at Tanza Nite Club.

Fans were sent into frenzy when Baba Harare took to the stage and played tracks such as Use English, The Reason Why, Wemberi Wemberi, Stumbo and Ndirikuspakwa Amana.

The lanky musician instinctively pulled the crowd to the dance floor with his jiti-flavoured beat while he displayed guitar strumming excellence.

Baba Keketso, as Andy Muridzo is affectionately known, did not disappoint, mesmerising fans with his poetic prowess and microphone wizadry.

He played songs such as Nhekwe, Mai Mwana, Binocular and Merenziana, among others.

His performance was cut short due to COVID-19 regulations.

“This was a thriller I tell you, the guys are still with their flavour.

“I thought COVID-19 had taken away the taste of their music but today I witnessed that they are even going upwards,” said Alexio Meda, a fan.

The duo last held a combined show in Mabvuku. City Vibration band manager Gift Petro, a former manager at Muridzo’s Jitasi Band, said they were enjoying working with Baba Keketso.

Petro promised Baba Harare’s fans that 2022 would be loaded with both local and international collaborations.

“We are promising our fans that there will be real vibration from Baba Harare this year.

“We also want to thank our fans for braving the rains that disturbed our show but still they came in great numbers,” Petro said.