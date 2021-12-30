Zesco United offload Rusike

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

ZAMBIAN soccer giants Zesco United have parted ways with former Caps United star Tafadzwa Rusike after they failed to agree on a new deal.

Rusike spent a season and half at the club, but could not clinch a new deal with the club and will be a free agent from tomorrow.

The talented utility player leaves the club having played a pivotal role in their success story.

He helped the power utility side to clinch the 2020/21 league title, which was their ninth Zambian Super League title as well as the Zambian Charity Shield Cup.

In parting ways, Zesco United chief executive officer Richard Kabwe Mulenga paid tribute to Rusike for his immense contribution to the team’s success.

“I would like to thank Rusike for his contribution to the club’s success. He contributed greatly to our league title success last season.

“We wish him the best of luck in his next chapter in the game,” Mulenga said.

Rusike moved to Zambia at the end of 2017 after helping Caps United to the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League title in 2016.

In Zambia, he lived up to his billing and was in 2018 voted among the top 11 players of the year after a fantastic season in which he had the highest number of assists, while missing out on the Golden Boot award by only two goals.

Rusike’s brilliant performances in Zambia also earned him a recall to the Warriors squad, although coach Norman Mapeza has not considered him for call-up.

Although he participated in the African Cup of Nations qualifiers then under Zdravko Logarušic, he ultimately misses out on the finals that will be staged in Cameroon in nine days.

Meanwhile, being Lloyd Chitembwe’s favourite, the 32-year-old could easily find his way at Caps United during the much-awaited January transfer window.