ZEC temporarily closes offices due to Covid-19

By Newsday

By Gerald Mtombeni
THE Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) has temporarily closed offices owing to the rise in Covid-19 cases.

In a statement on Friday, Zec said offices will be closed from December 11 to 19.

“During this period the Commission will fumigate its offices, do contract tracing and testing of staff members,” acting chief elections officer, Jane Chigidji said.

Zimbabwe is witnessing a rise in Covid-19 cases amid fears the country may have been hit by the newly discovered Omicron variant.

5 189 news cases were recorded on December 9 alone.

A number of organisations, including the Judiciary Service Commission, announced temporary closure of offices as a measure to contain the spread of the virus.

Twitter @MthombeniGerald

