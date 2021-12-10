ZEC temporarily closes offices due to Covid-19

By Gerald Mtombeni

THE Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) has temporarily closed offices owing to the rise in Covid-19 cases.

In a statement on Friday, Zec said offices will be closed from December 11 to 19.

“During this period the Commission will fumigate its offices, do contract tracing and testing of staff members,” acting chief elections officer, Jane Chigidji said.

Press statement- Temporary closure of all ZEC offices pic.twitter.com/fA1MIwhojF — ZEC (@ZECzim) December 10, 2021

Zimbabwe is witnessing a rise in Covid-19 cases amid fears the country may have been hit by the newly discovered Omicron variant.

ZEC offices will be closed from 11 – 19 December As such voter registration is suspended till then. Call 08080219 for more info #RegisterToVoteZW pic.twitter.com/IetlwjtuOn — ERC Africa (@ercafrica) December 10, 2021

5 189 news cases were recorded on December 9 alone.

COVID-19 update: As at 09 December 2021, Zimbabwe had 155 817 confirmed cases, including 129 136 recoveries and 4 723 deaths. To date, a total of 3 924 108 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/cIlkMAbtnQ — Ministry of HealthZW (@MoHCCZim) December 9, 2021

A number of organisations, including the Judiciary Service Commission, announced temporary closure of offices as a measure to contain the spread of the virus.

