Yadah, Harare City seek redemption

BY COURAGE NYAYA

Early 2021 Premier Soccer League strugglers Yadah and Harare City clash at the National Sports Stadium this afternoon with both teams seeking their first wins of the season.

The two teams’ coaches are full of confidence that they would collect their first set of maximum points.

Yadah Stars’ Jairos Tapera told NewsDay Sport that he was expecting a better performance and a positive result going into the game compared to their last match.

“I’m expecting better performance and result from my team,” he said. “The positive mind will always influence the and results in our favour. I urge my players to go into the match with a positive mind.”

Over the years, Yadah have had a slight edge, winning two of their last six meetings in the league while Harare City won one.

The rest ended in draws.

Harare City have been hit by COVID-19, with five players testing positive, but coach Tarisai Kaseke expects his side to collect maximum points anyway.

“We are ready for Yadah and we are ready to go. I am expecting victory over Yadah FC,” he said.

“Five of our players tested positive to COVID-19, but we will try our best to win the game. Out of the five that tested positive, only two are regulars. The good part is that we don’t have any injury concerns going into this

match.”

Kaseke will be looking for his first win since he took over from Lloyd Chitembwe, who quit the club to return to Caps United.

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League fixtures

Tomorrow: Harare City v Yadah (National Sports Stadium)

Saturday: Chicken Inn v Tenax (Luveve), Zpc Kariba v Triangle United (Nyamhunga), Black Rhinos v Caps United (National Sports Stadium), Ngezi Platinum Stars v Herentals (Baobab), Whawha v Bulawayo City (Ascot)

Sunday: Manica Diamonds v Highlanders (Sakubva), Dynamos v Cranborne Bullets (National Sports Stadium), Bulawayo Chiefs v FC Platinum (Luveve)