Lindarose’s musical journey from Harare to Dubai

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

DUBAI-BASED Zimbabwean gospel singer Lindarose Zimondi Mawerera says making a musical breakthrough in a foreign land has not been easy as she had to break several barriers to make her voice heard.

Having discovered her musical talent at a tender age while at Avondale Junior School in Harare, Lindarose never looked back.

By 1997, she was already part of the Forward in Faith Braeside district choir. She subsequently became a member of the Braeside district band before taking her singing prowess to Dubai’s Forward in Faith (FIF) Ministries International, where she is currently riding high with her latest song Muumbi weHari, which has an accompanying video.

Brief profile

“I am Lindarose Zimondi Mawerera, a singer, song writer and worship leader. I was born to Leah Zimondi and Joseph Mawerera. My siblings are Asher, Alice, Stanley, Sandra, Joanne and Joseph Junior.

Musical background

“I am not new to the Zimbabwean gospel music industry as I began singing at school and in church as a child. I was in the school choir at Avondale Junior School and became a lead vocalist at the Scripture Union choir during my time at Manyame Air Base High School.

“I became serious with my career in music in 1997 when I became a member of the Forward in Faith Braeside district choir and subsequently became a member of the Braeside district band.”

“It is out of FIF Braeside band that Vessels Of Honor (VOH) was birthed. The Band (VOH) comprised Marble Madondo, Stylet Mudzamiri, Emelda Mudzamiri Tshuma, Pastor Kudzai Ndoro, Monica Pachena and the late Jackie Madondo.

“I was also a member of The EGEA Kasi Crusade Team as a backing vocalist under the mentorship of Bishop Admire Kasi and then Ivy Kombo.

“Between 1999 and 2005, I worked as a backing vocalist with the likes of Caroline Mujokoro as I featured on the tracks Mwari Muri Zuva Redu and He Never Changes.

“I was part of the recording of the album Mazuva Acho with the late Jackie Madondo and Vessels of Honor.

Early studio recording experience

“My first studio recording experience was in 1998 when I joined the famous Joystreet Choir under the mentorship of pastors Shingisai and Stephen Suluma for the album Huyai Ishe Jesu. I have, however, remained a devout member of the Joystreet Choir to this day.”

Re-locating to UAE

“I re-located to the UAE in 2008, where I became a national worship team leader in Forward in Faith Ministries International based in Dubai, UAE, up until 2017. Currently, I a member of the Fellowship of the Emirates Dubai worship team.

Making music in a foreign land

“Over the years, it has not been very easy as recording studios were quite pricey and very few producers could relate to African Christian contemporary music.

“However, with technological advancement, it is now quite simplified as I work with Ngodza G Productions from the comfort of my home. He sends files to my producer for final mixing and mastering.

“My most recent project I recorded while on leave at home (Zimbabwe), so it was pretty straightforward as everything happened in real time and in the same space.

Strength in pursuit of your musical career

“Knowing that my assignment is to spread the good news of salvation, love and kindness to humanity and that applies to both my professional and musical careers.

“I work with people and it is such a joy to be part of the reason why someone has a smile on their face, gives a sigh of relief or simply being that voice of hope to someone. Faith in the creator always wins

Discography

“In 2005, I released my debut album titled Zvinoda Jesu under Kether Music Productions label with the hit songs Anouya. In 2008, I released another album titled Makavimbisa Wani, which made it to the charts and various broadcasting platforms.

“This year, I have released some comeback tracks that include Sing On released on September 30, Muumbi Wehari (The Potter) released in October and Ndaiva Newe (I have Always Been with You), to be released soon as I continue to work on writing and releasing more songs to bring healing and encouragement to the listener.

Notable projects

“I can say the live DVD recording of Maitiro Enyu with Shingisai Suluma, the first open air Christian live performance in the UAE with (revered American gospel singer) Michael W Smith at Abu Dhabi Grand Mosque hosted by Voice International Dubai.

“Live performance with (highly rated American singer and Christian worship music songwriter) Don Moen at Dubai Tennis Stadium hosted by Voice International Dubai, live concerts with Vessels of Honor, Carol Mujokoro and the first FIF Today’ Woman Conference as a worship leader.

Employment

“I am a human resources and global mobility co-co-ordinator for a media company based in the United Arab Emirates, Dubai.

Balancing music and work

“I work from Sunday to Thursday (9am-6pm). I believe that inspiration is all around me, in the car as I drive to and from work, during my morning devotion, any time of day a tune comes and I use a voice recorder to help remember.

“I then maximise on my off days and after work to add lyrics to the tune and there we have a song. I guess everything flows and when you are doing what you love, you will always make time. My job is fun and I love music.

Vision and mission

“To serve and save through scripturally-based songs and real life experiences, give support to the widow and orphan and the single mother.”

Mantra

“If you think you can, then you will.

Social media handles

“Facebook its Lindarose music https://www.facebook.com/lindarosemusic; Instagram its lindarosemuzik https://instagram.com/lindarosemuzik?utm_medium=copy_link; YouTube: Lindarose music official https://youtube.com/channel/UC69CxZDFOkZ3IMmR83fvPMw.”

Follow Winstone on Twitter @widzoanto