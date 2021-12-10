Designer Malunga’s journey to stardom

BY SHARON SIBINDI

AS they say dynamites come in small packages, this can be the best way to describe Bulawayo-based fashion designer and founder of Ganu Designs, Nkanyezi Malunga.

Malunga, away from her tape measure and sewing machine, also fits in many other jackets that include a farmer’s worksuit, among others.

Through her works, Malunga has become a role model for many, having shown other women that nothing is impossible as long as one is committed to achieving set goals.

Her recent project — Umtshado Ka Mbulumakhasane held in Matopo Hills was the fitting site for the long-forgotten Ndebele tradition.

The project drew the attention of South African Ndebele Queen Sekhothali Mabhena, South African actor Lesley Musina known for his role as Ndalamo on popular SABC2 soapie Muvhango and some delegates from the United States of America embassy, among others.

Voyage

“The fashion industry is so broad and every step is intriguing. The parts of fashion that I have chosen to explore are the textile and fashion designing aspects.

“The use of traditional methods in the production of clothing and textiles is not only a passion, but a necessity as we preserve our culture and simultaneously introduce our visual futuristic aspirations of events through clothing. I have been nominated for some awards before.”

Passion

“Art is born in you, for me it is a calling. As a designer being able to visually and translate our culture, future and current is a superpower I am grateful for”.

“The highs over the years have been in working with women and translating community development through fashion.”

Projects

“I have done projects like Vikela iCOVID-19, a fashion project which seeks to share information on the COVID-19 pandemic with women in rural areas while simultaneously empowering them with skills on how to produce masks for their families and the community.

“My other project was Umtshado Ka Mbulumakhasane, a hybrid fashion exhibition which seeks to celebrate women from all walks of life.

“It tries to represent how blended Zimbabwean culture is.

“I have been able to bring indigenous fashion shows to life, this is something I treasure most.

“Crafting hybrid cultural collections that capture our diversity as a people.”

“Also bringing the Ndebele Queen from South Africa, Queen Sekhothali Mabhena, US embassy delegation, and Bulawayo Metropolitan Affairs minister Judith Ncube attend Umtshado Ka Mbulumakhasane.”

Pipeline projects

“I am working on a sports-related project, so watch the space.”

Challenges

“I had a challenge in grasping this lesson. Paying special attention when choosing people to work with. It is important that they understand the vision.

“In my case at the core of what we value is empowerment within the fashion context. When that is lost, it is then those social ills are created.

“Talk of gender-based violence and bullying among other things on women by women, by men. There is so much we need to tackle.

“Above all, we need to gravitate towards sustainable and ethical design thinking in our sector, in order to compete globally.”

Life teachings

“Nothing beats humility. I have learnt that to get somewhere, walk alone, but to get to the furthest point, go as a team.

“The development of any community is seen in the way its women are treated.

“The other critical lesson has been the realisation that collaboration is the key to sustainability, but alliance with the right characters is more important.”

Easing

“I love reading, farming and some outdoor travelling and I think in my next life I will be a scientist.”

Surviving under COVID-19

“COVID-19 has been hard on everyone. However, for the fashion industry, this has been an opportunity to be innovative.

“The production of protective clothing has seen an increase and the creativity keeps things fun and exciting.

“Special events such as weddings have been one of my major boosters during and after the lockdown. Something that came as a surprise.

“I was at my busiest during the lockdown.

“To win the fight against COVID-19, we need to do so collectively.”