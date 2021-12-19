Dance can change lives: Gerai

BY KIMBERLY KARIATI

LEADER of Incredible Dance Crew, Innocent Taurai Gerai (21), believes dance can be an income-generating profession and a tool for social change.

In an interview with NewsDay Life & Style, Gerai said the dance crew was established to deal with problems arising from lockdown frustrations.

“The dance group was born to bring positive change in society during the COVID-19-induced lockdown after we had realised that dance united and kept people preoccupied,” he said.

“It was as a way to lessen spiking cases of gender-based violence (GBV), suicide and abuse of drugs as many people struggled to adjust to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Dance became our daily bread and now, we aim to change the notion that art is non-beneficial.”

Gerai said to succeed in the arts industry, there was need for discipline, focus and dedication.

“Dance is like any other profession and society is slowly supporting artists. A dancer can also generate income just like other jobs, only that the way of operation differs. One can create a legacy and fend for their family through dance,” he said.

“We also believe dance can bring so much positivity if one is determined and disciplined. We want to change the behaviour and mindset of those that have lost hope. Though we are all talented in this art, it can be learnt and one can become a perfectionist even if there is no talent.”

The youthful dancer encouraged youths to work hard.

“Young people should be taught to work hard and earn their own clean money and not to get involved in criminal activities because of various pressures that come with teenage years,” he said.

“The economy has not been friendly to our parents too and as young people, if we are occupied in areas that can bring revenue, it will be great.”

Gerai said they were looking forward to recruiting more youths so that they could improve their lives and earn a decent living out of sweat and hard work.

“We are trying to motivate others through our success in the arts industry. We want those who are talented to be passionate about their gifts and expose themselves to the world of art without necessarily neglecting their curriculum activities,” he said.

“Our goal is to perform at big events in Zimbabwe and other countries as well. We would like people to recognise our talent as the guys who emerged from a small community, but were determined to make it using their talents.

The Incredible Dance Crew is made up of Gerai, Takesure Guramatunhu (21), Dennis Macheka (17) and Alvin Magwamba (20).