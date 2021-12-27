2 NewsDay journos scoop provincial awards

BY STAFF REPORTER

MASHONALAND West NewsDay correspondents Obert Siamilandu and Nhau Mangirazi were honoured at the inaugural Kariba-Hurungwe media awards ceremony recently.

The event, which was held in Kariba, was hosted by the Tony Waite Organisation.

Siamilandu scooped the Environment and Tourism and Business reporter of the year while Mangirazi was honoured as the investigative journalist of the year in the province.

Mangirazi said: “I am humbled that Kariba-Hurungwe Media Awards honoured me for my investigative stories that I have done for several years.

“We will always strive to do the best besides the challenging environment we are operating in. It’s our duty as media to give a voice to the voiceless.”

Lake Harvest general manager Tariro Chari, who was the guest speaker at the ceremony, applauded journalists for informing and educating communities.

“It is imperative that as journalists we continue informing and educating citizens on issues which affect them as they have the right to information,” Chari said.